Get To Know Milo Manheim, Witney Carson’s Partner For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 27

Milo Manheim will surely get viewers buzzing this fall on Season 27 of 'DWTS'

The Season 27 cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced this week, and many fans are excited to see that Disney personality Milo Manheim will be hitting the dance floor. This DWTS contestant is partnering with Witney Carson — and it looks like these two are already having a blast together.

People notes that Milo Manheim will be the youngest contestant on Season 27 this fall. Manheim is a familiar face to Disney fans thanks to his recent role of Zed in the network’s original movie Zombies. Sweety High shares that Milo loves Harry Potter and Gordon Ramsay, and he has said that he’s the luckiest guy in the world for getting the chance to do Zombies.

Disney fans are a staple on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, but they don’t necessarily have a consistent track record of success. Some don’t make their mark with viewers and depart relatively early, but quite a few have lasted far into their seasons. As Alloy notes, former Disney personalities who have done quite well include Kyle Massey of That’s So Raven, Chelsea Kane of Jonas, and Corbin Bleu of High School Musical 2. Zendaya of Shake it Up and K.C. Undercover excelled, as did Disney-connected contestant Riker Lynch.

Of course, DWTS fans can’t forget how Jordan Fisher dominated in Season 25, winning the mirror-ball trophy after partnering with Lindsay Arnold. Fisher has done several Disney projects over the years, including gigs on Liv and Maddie, Teen Beach, and The Thundermans.

Not only does Milo have that Disney connection going for him, he has a trick up his sleeve with his mother. Manheim’s mom is Camryn Manheim, an actress who has been on television screens for many years. She will likely bring a fan base of her own to this fall’s DWTS.

Camryn is familiar to viewers who used to watch The Practice — which ran from 1997 to 2004 — but she’s kept busy with other acting roles since then. For example, Camryn’s had roles on Ghost Whisperer, Harry’s Law, and Person of Interest. In addition, J-14 notes that she’s got some Disney experience herself, having played Mikayla’s manager on Hannah Montana.

It looks like Camryn has been a Dancing with the Stars fan for some time now, as her Instagram page has posts with her visiting Nyle DiMarco during his time on DWTS, as well as a photo of her with former contestant Marlee Matlin at the spring 2016 finale of the show.

This new Dancing with the Stars contestant has been doing stage work since the age of 7, with Zombies being his big television break. Manheim seems like an energetic, funny, hard-working guy who is getting along quite well with his partner Witney. It certainly looks like Milo could be one to watch this fall.

Could Milo Manheim and Witney Carson take home the Season 27 DWTS mirror-ball trophy? It’ll be a tough battle this fall on Dancing with the Stars, and the action kicks into gear on Monday, September 24.