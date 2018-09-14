Sara Gilbert Stressed Over ‘Roseanne’ Reboot: ‘Filming Is Not Going As Well As Everyone Had Hoped’

It’s hard to believe that in just about a month, Roseanne‘s spinoff show, The Connors, will debut on ABC. But so far, it’s not all smooth sailing and the filming process has a few people stressed out, including Executive Producer and star Sara Gilbert.

A source close to the show shared with Radar Online that Gilbert is getting anxious now that filming is underway. Since Roseanne, the former star of the star of the show is not going to be on The Connors, it’s a totally different vibe.

“It just does not feel the same without Roseanne, and she knows that the entire fate of the show is falling on her. It’s adding a lot of pressure to her already busy life.”

Gilbert already has a lot on her plate at the moment. Currently, she’s busy raising three children while also appearing every weekday on CBS’s The Talk. And now that she’s at the helm of filming The Connors, the pressure is mounting.

“Sara is very stressed out right now because filming is not going as well as everyone had hoped,” the source said, saying that Sara is worried the new show won’t be a success.

Additionally, the actress is on edge because she and the cast and writers have worked so hard to try and make the show funny and it’s stressful not knowing how the audience is going to respond to it.

“But they all know that the whole world will be watching the premiere episode to find out how they kill off Roseanne’s character. They are just hoping that the audience will stick with them during this transition.”

As fans of the show know, the show Roseanne was canceled in May after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, made some controversial comments on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett. As the Inquisitr shared, it didn’t take long for ABC to make a phone call to Roseanne and axe the show from the network after many people were outraged by Roseanne’s seemingly racist tweet.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Eventually, Roseanne did apologize for the controversial tweet, though it was too little too late.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. I am now leaving Twitter,” she said.

The Conners will premiere on Tuesday, October 16 on ABC.