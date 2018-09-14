The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, And iPhone XS Max: Which One Is Right For You?

With the recent announcement of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, Apple has three new smartphone models that will be hitting stores in the coming weeks. That’s three new options for consumers on top of Apple’s previous iPhone models that are still being offered, and unless you’ve been paying attention to the various rumors surrounding the three devices ahead of their launch, the amount of new information to take in could be overwhelming.

However, a few reports in recent days have sought to determine which new iPhone could be best for certain types of buyers.

According to CNBC’s Todd Haselton, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS is “almost the best iPhone money can buy,” and could be a good option for consumers who chose to pass up on buying the iPhone X when it was released last year. Just like the iPhone X, the XS costs $999, and comes with several high-end specifications and features, including water resistance in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes, a dual-lens rear camera system, Apple’s new A12 Bionic chipset, Face ID, and a maximum of 512GB internal storage. Haselton, however, added that the phone is not recommended for iPhone X owners, as the XS merely represents an “incremental” upgrade over the previous model.

Moving on to the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, Haselton called the device as the “best” iPhone in Apple’s lineup for those who like big screens and can afford the phone’s $1,099 base price. Like the iPhone XS, the XS Max comes with a 512GB storage option, and as noted by CNBC, this device costs $1,449, making it more expensive than some of the more affordable MacBooks. The XS Max’s specifications and features are similar to those of the XS, except for the larger screen and the extra hour of battery life.

As for the iPhone XR, CNBC’s Haselton called it the “best choice for most people,” and the new iPhone that offers the best bang for one’s buck. Unlike the aforementioned OLED iPhones, the XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display, though some features are less impressive than those found on the iPhone XS and XS Max — such as the device’s lack of water resistance and single lens rear camera system. The device comes in five color options and has a base price of $749.

Likewise, Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly wrote a detailed head-to-head comparison of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but advised consumers to buy the iPhone XR, as the device “delivers all the key features” of its higher-end counterparts at a considerably lower price.

While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are due for release on Friday, September 21, the bad news for would-be iPhone XR buyers is that the phone won’t be out until October. While previous rumors suggested that hardware supply issues were the main reason for the more affordable phone’s later release date, IDC analyst Ryan Reith told The Verge that “issues on the software side” were behind the delays.

Reith added that these issues are related to the iPhone XR’s LCD screen, as Apple reportedly ran into “last-minute kinks” with its LCD display supplier.