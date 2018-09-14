Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable Throwback Photo One Month Before Wedding

Princess Eugenie has sure been enjoying her throwback photos of late. On August 8, in honor of her sister Princess Beatrice’s 30th birthday, she shared three photos, the first of which was taken when her big sis was just a baby sitting in her mother’s lap.

A week ago, in honor of the start of the new school year, she shared another throwback shot of herself and Beatrice dressed up in their school uniforms back in 1994, ready for their own first day of the new year at Upton House School in Windsor.

Now the latest throwback shot shows a very young Princess Eugenie enjoying some cotton candy, presumably at a fair of some kind.

She captioned the image: “#tbt to really cool moments in life!!”

Eugenie was probably no older than 5- or 6-years-old in the shot, by the estimates of Express UK, and wearing her horse riding attire as she walked through the field enjoying her sweet pink treat. She wore a brown tweed button-up coat, beige jodhpurs, a sky blue shirt, a burgundy tie, and matching shiny burgundy shoes. Her short red hair has been half pinned back, with her bangs flowing freely in the wind.

Princess or not, the little girl has no shame as she stares straight into the camera while preparing to take a nice big bite out of the cotton candy.

Fans of the princess took to the comments section with their thoughts on her adorable look, with one writing, “Omg her little riding gear!!” “I hope you saved that riding jacket!” added another follower.

And that adorably cheeky young girl has gone from marching through a field eating cotton candy to becoming a bride next month.

Princess Eugenie will wed long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, the same venue that hosted another royal wedding earlier this year between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple has planned a two-day celebration that will also include a party on a Saturday, the day after the wedding, at the Royal Lodge, where Eugenie grew up. Her father, Prince Andrew, still owns the property.

Eugenie has also shared that her wedding dress is being designed by a British fashion house, although she stopped before she specified which. According to the princess, the dress is the one detail about the wedding that she knew immediately exactly what she wanted.