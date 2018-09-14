Sofia Richie Sings Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ In New Instagram Story

Sofia Richie is usually spotted out looking serious and composed. However, in a new video that was recently posted by the model to social media, she is seen letting loose with her friends.

Sofia Richie posted a clip to her Instagram story this week that showcased her lip syncing skills. In the video, Scott Disick’s girlfriend is seen pretending to sing Ariana Grande’s hit song, “God Is A Woman,” as she rides through traffic in New York City with some friends, who laugh and sing along with her.

In the video, Sofia wears a black top with spaghetti straps and has her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Later that night, Daily Mail reports that Richie was photographed by paparazzi and showed off the entire ensemble.

Sofia Richie wore the black crop top, which showed off her toned abs and flat tummy, paired with a pair of wide legged, army green pants, and black heeled boots. She sported natural looking makeup and minimal jewelry, which included a few rings and a bracelet. She also had a colorful bag slung over her shoulder.

Richie was in New York for Fashion Week, where she attended and sat on the front row of many of the biggest shows. In turn, Sofia also showed off her fashion sense wearing an array of eye-catching outfits to the events.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has become a big topic of conversation on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As many fans already know, Richie is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. In a recent episode, Kourtney and Scott were seen fighting over Disick’s decision to introduce Richie to their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sofia Richie jamming to Ariana Grande ???????? pic.twitter.com/ewrQIuYVG2 — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) September 13, 2018

However, all seems to be well now, and sources tell People Magazine that everyone in Kourtney Kardashian’s family really likes Sofia Richie and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott Disick.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” the insider revealed of Disick and Richie’s relationship.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian is also said to trust Sofia Richie with her children and is glad that Scott Disick has her there to help him look after their little ones.