Ariana Grande’s Brother Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie opened up about his own struggles with substance abuse in a touching tribute to Mac Miller.

Frankie Grande, pop star Ariana Grande’s brother, posted a touching tribute to 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller after his death due to overdose on Sept. 7.

The rapper was found dead at his San Fernando, California home by a friend after they called 9-1-1.

Frankie credits Miller as one of the people who encouraged him to tackle his own substance abuse issues.

“He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister,” Grande wrote. “He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.”

Frankie revealed in his post that he’s been sober for 453 days, thanking Miller for his support during the process.

“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.”

Frankie made sure during his post to include telephone numbers for suicide prevention hotlines and the number for AA.

Frankie continued to open up about his own struggles with addiction and encouraged others who may be struggling with sobriety or substance abuse.

“Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease,” he wrote, “Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE.”

Frankie concluded his post with a touching personal message to Miller.

“Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed,” he concluded the note. “I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober.”

Frankie’s tribute comes only a couple days after his sister posted her own tribute to Miller on Instagram with an intimate, black and white photo of the rapper. Posts were disabled on the post, presumably a reaction to all of the hateful comments aimed at her via social media after Miller’s passing.

Miller and Grande split this summer after two years of dating before Grande announced her engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.