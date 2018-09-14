‘Big Brother 20’ Brett Robinson Blindsided During Double Eviction, Julie Chen Mistakenly Calls Him ‘Brent’

The confident 'BB20' houseguest was the victim of a brutal backdoor blindside.

Big Brother fans are used to seeing surprising evictions on the CBS reality show, but Brett Robinson’s backdoor blindside was a jaw dropper. The cybersecurity engineer’s unexpected exit came after longtime Level Six alliance members Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen cooked up a backdoor plan to put him on the chopping block after Rummans won the Power of Veto. It was brutal, but it was classic Big Brother.

Robinson looked stunned after Rummans took JC Mounduix off the block and Crispen announced he would be the replacement nominee. Rummans and Crispen, who have been involved in a showmance, made no secret of their joint decision, announcing it as staying “one step ahead” (Rummans) and “two steps ahead” (Crispen).

In his post-eviction chat with Big Brother host Julie Chen, the usually loud Brett Robinson talked in a quiet voice as he expressed disbelief over his sudden eviction, reiterating that he had been loyal to Crispen the entire game. The ousted Big Brother houseguest also revealed why he didn’t expose the Level Six alliance on his way out the door, per Gold Derby.

“I figured in this scenario I could maybe tug on those heartstrings… They were playing some other angle and I was hoping if I kept my mouth shut that they would stay loyal.”

Robinson, who had approached Crispen with a plan to target their alliance members Kaycee and Angela, also revealed who he feels most betrayed by.

“Tyler. He was my loyal wingman. I never even thought about betraying him… I knew when I made that final two I either solidified my bond with Tyler or shot myself in the foot. I’m upset, but I do respect the game.”

Robinson vowed that he won’t be a bitter juror and vote with his emotions, but then joked, “Oh we’ll see. There’s still plenty of time.”

While the usually cocky Brett Robinson left the Big Brother house with his tail between his legs, he got a second dose of disrespect when host Julie Chen flubbed his name during the show’s ending credits. Chen, who was making her own statement with a sign-off that had her calling herself “Julie Chen Moonves” on the heels of her husband’s sex scandal, mistakenly referred to Brett as “Brent.” Big Brother fans had a field day with that one, as you can see by the social media reaction below.

When did Brett become Brent? #BB20 — Momo (@mokorby) September 14, 2018

It's been several hours and I can't stop laughing at the fact that Julie called Brett "Brent" #BB20 — Lola Lovebird (@lola_lovebird) September 14, 2018

I just want to make sure that the Julie Chen Moonves sign off scandal doesn’t over shadow the fact that she also called Brett, Brent… thus destroying what was left of his dignity. #bb20 #JulieChenMoonves #thatwashardtowatch — Heather Brooker (@HeatherBrooker) September 14, 2018

#bb20 Brett got exactly what he deserves tonight…. Blindsided by HIS OWN ALLIANCE, EVICTED, & called BRENT by Julie Chen tonight #BestBb20Episode ???????????????????????????? — MissMeona313 (@meona313) September 14, 2018

Brett Robinson is now the sixth member of the Big Brother jury, joining Bayleigh Dayton, Angle “Rockstar” Lantry, Faysal Shafaat, Scottie Salton and Haleigh Broucher in the jury sequester house.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesday, and Thursdays on CBS.