‘DWTS’ Season 27 Contestants Generating Buzz, Fan Favorites And Odds Of Winning Stats Start To Emerge

Fans are already buzzing about the Season 27 pairings for 'Dancing with the Stars' and it'll be fun to see if early favorites make the finale

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 24 and the celebrities and partnerships were officially revealed earlier this week. There’s a solid mix of contestants involved this fall and people are already buzzing about potential frontrunners and early fan favorites.

PureDWTS is running a poll asking readers to vote on their early favorite couple, the pairs they think are likely to get to the finals, who they think will win, and who seems destined to be eliminated first. The site’s followers seem to have a pretty solid track record of hitting the nail on the head with these picks, and the Season 27 results are pretty interesting so far.

While the poll results may shift as more people participate, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are early favorites with DeMarcus Ware and partner Lindsay Arnold right behind them. Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke are in third place by a hair.

So far, DeMarcus and Lindsay seem favorites to make it to the finale based on first impressions, with Juan Pablo and Cheryl in second place. Singer Tinashe and new Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong take third, and then there’s a bit of a drop after that. The poll asking who will win based on first impressions follows the same path, so for now, DeMarcus and Lindsay appear to be slight frontrunners.

Who might be in trouble as DWTS Season 27 debuts? Interestingly, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and partner Emma Slater are currently leading that poll, and some might say that’ll probably shift as the season begins. It appears that comedian Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko also have some work to do in building a fan base, as do Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber along with Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Some betting odds are starting to pop up ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere as well. Bet Online put together odds that were shared via Twitter and while it’s early, it’s interesting to take a look at these. At the moment, both Bobby Bones and John are facing 20 to 1 odds, with DeMarcus and paralympic olympian Danelle Umstead getting 12 to 1 odds.

Nikki, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile of Bachelor in Paradise, and Zombies star Milo Manheim were all given 10 to 1 odds and Nancy is facing 9 to 1. Mary Lou and Alexis Ren are just ahead of that with 8 to 1 odds, and Juan Pablo snagged 7 to 1 odds. Next comes Evanna at 6 to 1 and Tinashe was given 5 to 2 odds of winning.

Bet Chicago shares that Bovada also lists Tinashe as the betting favorite at 11 to 4 odds, with Bobby and John at the bottom of the list. Their overall list does vary slightly from the Bet Online odds, with Mary Lou faring well and Evanna and Juan Pablo ranking third and fourth.

Of course, the betting odds and fan favorites will shift as the DWTS couples take to the stage to perform. This could be an interesting season to watch given the mix of celebrities cast for Season 27 and Dancing with the Stars fans can’t wait to get started.