Farrah Abraham Posts Instagram Hype Video Of Her Training For Celebrity Boxing Match

Former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, is gearing up for her big celebrity boxing match this fall, and it looks like she is taking her training very seriously.

According to one of Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram posts, she has been working hard to get her body in shape for the big fight. The reality star recently posted a video of her gearing up for the boxing match. In the clips, Farrah is seen wearing gray leggings and a revealing black sports bra, as her shoulder-length brown hair flies free.

Abraham jogs through the streets of New York City, practices her jabs, does push-ups, squats, chin-ups, and more as the busy city moves around her. Farrah also does a voice-over in the video saying, “I am brave. I am strong. I’m unstoppable. I am powerful. I am women empowerment, and I will win this fight.”

“Be STRONG Be UNSTOPPABLE AGAINST BULLYING. Join me NOVEMBER 10, Atlantic City for the biggest Celebrity Boxing match against bullying. In 2017 UNICEF announced 15 million were effected by bullying. Boxing lifestyle has opened my eyes to a better life, no more wasted energy, focus, self control, happiness and better mental health we all can make a change November 10 Anti- Bullying Celebrity Boxing Match,” Farrah Abraham captioned the social media video.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the ex-Teen Mom OG star will fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the ring for charity at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel in November.

Farrah Abraham has been showing off some of her workouts and promoting the fight like crazy in recent weeks. Recently, she told Radar Online that she has been watching some of the best in the business for tips and tricks, stating that she’s been studying Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for inspiration.

“I was training the other night and my form is getting better. I have been learning by watching Mayweather and Conor McGregor – I don’t get tired, I can box all night. I was in Costa Rica training really hard and I really love boxing,” Farrah told the outlet.

Abraham says that she is participating in the celebrity boxing match in order to help raise awareness for bullying, which is just one of the issues that she has spoken out about in the past.

Although Farrah Abraham is no longer on Teen Mom OG, she has been keeping herself busy. In addition to her boxing match, she has revealed that she’s working on a movie about her life, claiming that she would love to see Selena Gomez cast as her.