Sara Gilbert ‘Stressed’ Over ‘Roseanne’ Reboot, Per ‘Radar Online’

A new report by Radar Online reveals that Sara Gilbert, star and executive producer of both the 2017 Roseanne reboot and The Conners, is “stressed out” over whether the show will be successful without series star Roseanne Barr.

Radar noted that The Conners is to debut on ABC in October and Gilbert is fearful the show just will not sustain its fan base without Barr.

“Sara is very stressed out right now because filming is not going as well as everyone had hoped,” a source close to Gilbert noted to Radar.

“It just does not feel the same without Roseanne and she [Sara] knows that the entire fate of the show is falling on her,” the source continued.

Besides her role as an actor and EP on the series, Gilbert is also a regular panelist and executive producers of CBS’ The Talk.

“It’s adding a lot of pressure to her already busy life,” the insider told Radar, referring to the fact that, in addition to her work on The Conners and The Talk, Gilbert is also a mother of three.

“No one is quite sure how the audience will respond and it is not awful by any means. They have all worked so hard to try and make this show funny.”

“But they all know that the whole world will be watching the premiere episode to find out how they kill off Roseanne’s character. They are just hoping that the audience will stick with them during this transition,” the source hopefully stated.

Barr was fired from the series in May 2018 after making controversial comments on Twitter about former President Barack Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, likening her to an “ape.”

Barr later apologized for her statements on social media.

The reboot of Roseanne was canceled within 24 hours of Barr’s tweet, leaving the cast which included Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Jaden Rey, and Ames McNamara, as well as the crew, without jobs.

It was later decided that the show would continue without Barr.

The first episode of The Conners will reveal the sudden death of the character of Roseanne, who struggled with health issues in the first season of the rebooted Roseanne series.

The official series description, posted by IMDB revealed, “A sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The Conners will premiere Tuesday, October 16 on ABC.