‘The Conners’ Filming Not Going As Well As Everyone Hoped, Per ‘Radar Online’

The Conners is set to premiere on ABC next month. However, the Roseanne spin-off may be having some problems behind the scenes.

According to a Sept. 14 report by Radar Online, Sara Gilbert, who both stars as Darlene Conner and has an executive producer role on the series, is said to be “stressed” over the way filming has been going, and allegedly believes the show doesn’t have the same feel as it did when Roseanne Barr was involved.

“Sara is very stressed out right now because filming is not going as well as everyone had hoped. It just does not feel the same without Roseanne, and she knows that the entire fate of the show is falling on her. It’s adding a lot of pressure to her already busy life,” one insider revealed.

The source goes on to say that everyone is a bit worried about how an audience will respond to the show without the character of Roseanne there to lead the way. However, the cast is working hard to make the series funny and give the fans what they want to see.

“No one is quite sure how the audience will respond and it is not awful by any means. They have all worked so hard to try and make this show funny, but they all know that the whole world will be watching the premiere episode to find out how they kill off Roseanne’s character. They are just hoping that the audience will stick with them during this transition,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Roseanne was cancelled back in May after the the first season of the revival debuted to huge views for ABC. The series was quickly axed by the network’s president, Channing Dungey, after star Roseanne Barr wrote some controversial Twitter comments about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett.

Soon after Roseanne was cancelled, the cast members reportedly held an emergency meeting in hopes of saving the series, and quickly came up with the idea for The Conners. However, getting the series to fruition was tricky, since Roseanne Barr had created the characters and was the lifeblood of the show.

Eventually, Barr agreed to sign away her rights to the show, including any financial gain, which she claimed was one of the ways she was making amends for her mistake. Fans now believe that her character will be revealed as dead when The Conners premieres on ABC on October 16.