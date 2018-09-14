‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Brittany Cartwright Debuts Super Blonde Hair On Instagram [Photo]

Jax Taylor's girlfriend just debuted a major hair change.

Brittany Cartwright just made a major hair change.

After reportedly wrapping filming on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, the fiancee of cast member Jax Taylor took to her Instagram page and debuted what might be her blondest look yet.

“Thanks for bringing my hair back to life,” Cartwright wrote in a message to her hairstylist, Bradley Leake.

When fans first met Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules during Season 4, she had very dark hair. Then, months ago, the reality star added blonde highlights but kept the length of her long locks. As for her fiance, Taylor, he’s been known to change up his look frequently as well and recently began growing out the top of his hair after shaving it quite short earlier this year.

As fans have likely seen, Taylor and Cartwright have had an eventful few months, much of which was captured for their Bravo TV reality show.

In June, after going through a rough 2017, Taylor proposed to Cartwright at Malibu’s Neptunes Net restaurant, which is one of their favorite places in Los Angeles. Hours later, the couple arrived home to West Hollywood, where they were greeted by a camera crew and their co-stars, who were on hand to celebrate their special moment.

After her engagement in June, Brittany Cartwright announced her happy news to her fans and followers on Instagram, as did her fiancé, Jax Taylor.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now,” she wrote.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!!” Taylor added. “I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!! Make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded. My amazing friend/brother [Kyle Chan] knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.