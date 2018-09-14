Blake Lively Panicked About The See-Through Top She Wore To The ‘A Simple Favor’ Premiere

Actress Blake Lively wore an unexpectedly revealing outfit to the premiere of her latest film, A Simple Favor, and admitted to panicking about the see-through top before stepping onto the red carpet, reports E! News.

The famous fashionista realized that her shirt showed more of her chest than she had planned while getting ready in her hotel room, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday as they looked at a photo of Lively from the event.

“See the look of horror on my face? I didn’t realize it was see-through the shirt, so that’s not a look that I was going for because it’s a men’s shirt. I didn’t know they made see-through [men’s shirts].”

She continued telling him the story, saying she ended up calling the front desk in search of duct tape.

“I’m in my hotel and I call and I say, ‘Hey, can I have like the mechanical department…I need duck tape quick.'”

The actress’s thoughts were consumed by a possible nip slip as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

“You know when you’re freaking out about something…you’re aware of it, so everything everyone says is pointing out this thing that you’re paranoid about that no one’s really noticing?…This guy goes, ‘Blake, Blake, your bleep are amazing.’ It sounded like he was saying ‘tits.’ I was like, ‘Are we saying that? Like have you been on Google in the past year. Like this is not ok.’ And the woman next to him goes, ‘I mean they are.’ I was like, ‘Well, thank you.’ And he’s like, ‘Your husband’s bleep are even better!'”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

A confused Lively tried to figure out what they were saying to her and finally realized that the word they were shouting was “tweets.” She ended the story by sharing, “I was so relieved that it was about my mind and then after, I was like, ‘But how are my…how are they?.'”

The actress’s latest thriller, A Simple Favor, is now out in theaters. Starring alongside Anna Kendrick, the movie tells the story of mommy vlogger Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) who investigates the sudden disappearance of her chic best friend Emily Nelson (Lively). It is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters).

The average Rotten Tomatoes score is currently 84 percent, with one critic writing of the movie, “Twisty, twisted, and above all simply fun, A Simple Favor casts a stylish mommy noir spell strengthened by potent performances from Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.”