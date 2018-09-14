Prince Harry Introduces The Racing Invictus Team

Kensington Royal and Prince Harry show off the Racing Invictus Team for the 2018 British GT Championships.

Kensington Royal and Prince Harry took time to introduce this year’s first ever Racing Invictus Team to the world via Instagram on Friday morning.

The photo depicts the racing team in full gear and uniform and the members of the pit crowded around Prince Harry. Surrounding them are the team’s two racing cars, specially commissioned Jaguar GT4’s that have enabled the team, injured ex-service personnel, to compete in the race. The race cars are the same gray and yellow color as the Invictus Team logo. Behind them is a massive Invictus Games Foundation bus and trailer.

The drivers featured in the photo are Ben Norfolk, Basil Rawlinson, Jason Wolfe, Matthew George, Paul Vice, and Steve McCulley, according to Invictus Games Foundation Racing.

The 2018 Invictus Games are set to take place in October of this year, in Sydney, Australia.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014 and funded by the Royal Foundation, a charity established by both Prince Harry and Prince William, is an international, multi-sport event that specifically allows wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans the opportunity take part in sports. This is to show that despite their maladies, they remain unconquered, which is the English translation for the Latin word Invictus. These games are the UK counterpart to the Warrior Games, which take place in the United States.

However, the Invictus Games Race is an offshoot of the Games and focuses on creating opportunities for injured servicemen and women to compete in the British GT Championships. All of the drivers and crew members are former military personnel.

Both the team and Harry look ecstatic in the photo. While it is clear why the team is excited, as only the best of the best were chosen to be part of the team, fans of Prince Harry were quick to supply reasons why they thought he looked particularly cheery. Most commenters thought that his new marriage to former actress, Meghan Markle, was the reason behind his glow.

“What a team! The Duke looks great! That’s what a true love can do in a person’s life! He looks so handsome and happy. I can’t wait to follow all the details of the tour of the Duke and the beautiful Duchess to Australia,” said user nataly_peonies on Instagram.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to attend the Invictus Games in Australia this October and rooting for their country’s servicemen.