Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Backside On Display In Latest Swimsuit Snap

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Thursday to share a steamy mirror selfie in which her backside is facing the camera. In the snap, she is wearing a strapless polka dot swimsuit while she points her phone at the mirror for the perfect selfie.

In the black-and-white shot, she is leaning against a white wall in a seemingly empty room. In the caption, the 27-year-old model-actress simply put a flexed-armed emoji. In response, many of her fans shared thumbs up, heart, or fire emojis in reaction to her amazing swimwear.

The model is donning a one-piece swimsuit by Inamorata Swim, Ratajkowski’s swimwear brand, which she launched in November 2017, as Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time. Ratajkowski often posts photos of herself wearing pieces from her collection, as she did as recently as yesterday when she donned a leopard one-piece swimsuit, which she accessorized with some gold accessories to complete her look. The entirely self-designed line includes one-pieces and bikinis in vibrant colors and polka dot prints sold direct-to-consumer online. Her brand’s leopard-printed swimsuits are among the most popular and come in different styles, such as one-piece or bikini.

A self-identified feminist, Ratajkowski places emphasis on diversity, both of ethnicity as well as body type, when choosing models to rock her swimsuits. One of her recent models include Lena Dunham, the actress and filmmaker who is known for celebrating her body.

“That time @emrata made me a full oiled up swimsuit issue chick for @inamorataswim (swimsuit emoji) I’ve loved Emily forever because she’s wise, kind, gets how complex feminism and femininity are and gives the perfect amount of fucks. Honored to get behind her (camera emoji),” Dunham, 32, wrote on her Instagram page sharing a photo of herself sporting Ratajkowski’s line.

Ratajkowski has long criticized the notion that sensuality and feminism are mutually exclusive, and has been outspoken about her choice to embrace her body and sexuality as a feminist move. She said in a recent interview with Paper Magazine that she loves the confidence that bathing suits afford. She added that she considers her Instagram page a “sexy, feminist magazine.”

“I think that the whole idea that because the body I was given might play into some patriarchal idea, I should be ashamed of it or be covering it up is ridiculous. I find empowerment in celebrating and sharing my sexuality. I think my body is beautiful and a lot of different bodies are beautiful,” she said.