Prince Harry Keeps Touching His Wedding Band For This Reason

You won't believe why!

Prince Harry can’t seem to stop touching his wedding band from Meghan Markle since it went on “that” finger in May of 2018.

While some fans have speculated several reasons as to why the prince continues to fiddle with his ring, Cosmopolitan reported that a body language expert revealed a sweet and sentimental reason why the prince keeps touching the gift from his wife.

While some experts have noted, according to Cosmopolitan, that ring-touching can indicate a troubled marriage, don’t stress for Markle and Prince Harry.

During an inspection of the troops recently, Harry continued to fiddle with his ring. Images of the day show him constantly holding onto the ring. Reportedly, this was his first time fulfilling his duties as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Express spoke to body language expert Judi James, who offered the simple explanation that some men fiddle with their wedding rings.

But in Harry’s case, it’s just because he’s missing his wifey.

“In Harry’s case, this looks like a self-comfort ritual performed for two reasons when he’s feeling under pressure or lonely.”

“It allows him to create a barrier with his arms but by seeking out his wedding ring to touch and play with it suggests he’s missing the back-up and support of his wife here,” James noted to Express.

“The ritual would take on a different meaning if the ring were being pulled up and down the finger or even on and off when it would be much more likely to signal a rift or potential divorce!”

The couple has been inseparable since announcing their relationship to the world in September of 2017 when Markle was a guest of the prince at his Invictus Games.

Chris Jackson / WPA Pool/Getty Images

They formally announced their engagement in November of 2017 and were married in May of 2018.

The Sun also reported that James noted Markle avoids upstaging her husband by placing her hand on his back during outings and always walking behind her prince to avoid appearing “overly dominant.”

James noted of the couple’s body language, “It’s quite a theatrical-based technique. She’s well aware that Harry is the star and popular among royal fans so, as a former actress, she’s very cleverly trying not to upstage him.”

“By pushing him forward ever so slightly, she boosts the prince’s ego and profile, making him feel more of an alpha male in the situation,” James concluded.

The couple will shortly begin a royal tour where they will travel to Australia as well as other Commonwealth nations.