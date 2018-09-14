Country Singer Alan Jackson’s Son-In-Law Killed After Falling From Boat Dock

Twenty-eight-year-old Ben Selecman was an attorney.

Alan Jackson’s son-in-law, a 28-year-old attorney in Nashville, has died in an accident, The New York Post is reporting.

Ben Selecman was married to Jackson’s 28-year-old daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman.

Details of the accident that claimed Selecman’s life are scarce, but according to The Tennesseean, Selecman was on a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida, on September 12, when he suffered the fatal injury. Sources say he was helping a woman onto a boat when he fell, sustaining traumatic and fatal head injuries in the process.

According to Taste of Country, Selecman was the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, where Nashville is located.

In a statement, District Attorney Glenn Funk called the Country singer’s son-in-law a “rising star.”

“The District Attorney’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Assistant DA Ben Selecman… District Attorney Glenn Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.”

Mattie and Ben generally eschewed the celebrity spotlight, maintaining private social media accounts and keeping to themselves. However, the two allowed themselves to be featured in an October 2017 Southern Bride feature.

At the time, Mattie wrote lovingly about the pair’s meeting, period of dating, proposal, and wedding. Mattie joked that Ben would say they met at a mutual friend’s wedding, while Mattie claimed all she remembered from that wedding was that she danced with a “cute guy” whom she quickly forgot about.

“He asked me out and I said no, but he didn’t give up. Three months later, he called. I finally relented, so he drove almost 4 hours just for dinner and we’ve talked every day since.”

For their wedding, the pair went for a simple-yet-refined approach that showcased both the bride and groom’s genteel Southern tastes.

“Our favorite part to plan together was a surprise first dance, a two-step swing dance to my Dad’s first radio single, ‘Blue Blooded Woman.'”

In a statement, the Southern Bride editorial staff said they were “heartbroken” over the death of their October 2017 feature bride & groom.

Over on Alan Jackson’s website, a statement notes that both the Jackson and Selecman families are asking for prayers during this difficult time.

As of this writing, it does not appear as if Jackson has canceled any tour dates due to his son-in-law’s death. He was scheduled to perform in both North and South Carolina this week and weekend, but those shows have been canceled due to Hurricane Florence.