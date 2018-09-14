Bernie Sanders Looking To Run For President In 2020

The Democratic Party has been accused of 'rigging' the 2016 primary in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Bernie Sanders is likely to run for President of the United States in 2020, The Hill reports.

“He’s probably the most popular elected official,” Larry Cohen, the chairman of Our Revolution, a movement formed by Sanders operatives after Sanders’ loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, said, “I expect him to run.”

Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, confirmed the rumours, claiming that the Vermont senator is “being very thoughtful” about entering the 2020 race.

“He’s very focused on the question of beating Trump and putting a Democrat in the White House. And if he runs it’s because he thinks he’s the one to do it.”

Sanders is, according to Weaver, “the strongest candidate.”

A self-described democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders, according to The Hill, already has a lot going for him if he decides to enter the Democratic primary in 2020. Sanders has built a remarkable infrastructure during the 2016 election, and his loyal voter base could prove to be an immense competitive advantage in 2020.

Likewise, the Democratic Party is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, with progressive, democratic socialist candidates – like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Gillum, and Ayanna Pressley – pulling major upsets.

But, The Hill notes, Bernie Sanders is also likely to face significant push-back from the Clintonist wing of the Democratic Party, and from 2016 Democratic Presidential Candidate’s supporters.

“He’s completely using the party to serve his best interests. He’s a Democrat only when it’s convenient to be a Democrat,” longtime Clinton aide said.

“Sanders can continue on his quixotic presidential campaign but not as a Democrat,” former congresswoman Ellen Tauscher, who worked under Hillary Clinton at the State Department, warned.

Hillary Clinton herself slammed Sanders in her 2017 book What Happened, observing that the Vermont senator is only using the Democratic Party when convenient, to serve his own interests.

The Democratic Party has been accused of “rigging” the 2016 primary in favor of Hillary Clinton. In excerpts from her book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House published in Politico, Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile detailed the alleged rigging, describing Hillary Clinton’s takeover of the party from an insider’s perspective.

Amid Bernie Sanders’ aides suggesting that he is eyeing a second bid for the White House in 2020, once again as a Democrat, talks of conflict and power struggles within the party continue to emerge.

The Brookings Institution, a Washington D.C. think tank, described the conflict in the Democratic Party as “Progressives versus the establishment,” observing that 2018 has been the year of “an outpouring of enthusiasm among self-proclaimed progressives,” but added that the number of progressives winning their primaries is “respectable, but not overwhelming.”