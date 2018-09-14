Bella Hadid Gives Credit To Her Dancers After Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Show

Super model Bella Hadid gave a big shout out to her dancers, her choreographer, and Rihanna herself after the Savage x Fenty Lingerie show that made waves.

Bella Hadid, 21, shared a video of herself to Instagram walking down the catwalk as part of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie collection premiere on September 12. The show made waves in many different ways in the fashion world, and Hadid was excited to be part of it.

Hadid wore a powder blue lingerie set as she strut her stuff, including a translucent brassiere, matching panties, and thigh highs with some frilly garters. Her look was completed by a matching powder blue headpiece, stiletto heels, and silver drop earrings, sheer powder blue gloves, a blue stole, and silver body chains. The look accented her dark hair and made her blue eyes pop. Her outfit was in great contrast to her sister Gigi’s outfit in the show, who wore a moss green and brown lingerie set, so the two sisters were set apart even in the same show.

By sharing the video, Hadid gave her a followers an exclusive look into this once in a lifetime event. In her caption, she thanked the dancers that escorted her down the catwalk, the choreographer of the show, and of course, Rihanna herself.

The Savage x Fenty show was groundbreaking for several different reasons, including the fact that the show was very inclusive. There were the typical model body types, like Hadid and her supermodel sister, Gigi Hadid, but there were more diverse bodies than that as well. There were shorter models, plus size models, models of all different races, even pregnant models. It was also an immersive experience, with audience members very up close and personal with the models. As each model walked down, she was accompanied by her own cadre of back up dancers who followed her every move on the catwalk, which wound its way through the audience. The show was set inside a warehouse designed to look and feel like a tropical garden, filled with women celebrating their bodies.

“It’s funny you say Garden of Eden, because it is mixing the really organic, authentic things of the world and meshing it with what we see in the future or what we hope to see in the future: Women being celebrated in all forms and all body types and all races and all cultures. It’s a celebration of womanhood,” Rihanna told Vogue after the show. “I think it’s a shame women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look. They’ve been taught by society that only one thing works.”

This was Hadid’s last show in New York Fashion Week before moving to Europe to continue participating in Fashion Month.