Heidi Klum Shares Throwback Video From 2004 Fashion Week

Supermodel Heidi Klum fired up the Internet on Friday morning after dropping a throwback video from 2004 Fashion Week that garnered more than 100,000 views in the first hours.

The short video shows Klum strutting down the catwalk with a red dress with Tina Turner’s Female Attraction playing in the background. In a nod to designer Zac Posen, the creative director of Brooks Brothers Women, Klum wrote in the caption, “Fashion week 2004 @zacposen.”

Klum, 45, made celebrity news this week when she revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday that the rapper Drake, 31, reached out to her for a date, but she ignored the text because she is currently dating musician Tom Kaulitz, CNN reported.

“Someone who I know knows [Drake] and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me,” Klum told the talk show host. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!’ But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life.”

Klum was married to Grammy Award-winning singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. It was recently revealed on the website Hollywood Life that the supermodel is starting a new reality fashion design show with fashion critic Tim Gunn.

Heidi Klum attends as Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at the Plaza Hotel on Sept. 7 in New York City. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Klum announced earlier this month that she was leaving the popular Project Runway reality show after 16 seasons to lead a show that targets designers more, Hollywood Life reported.

“I mean, it was always great to see the (fashion) designers on TV, but you as an audience, if you loved something then you could never have it and now you can so it is great for the viewers,” Klum told Hollywood Life. “But it is very important for the designers.

“I want to make it special for the designers because I feel like they never had this opportunity to go into the world with their designs. In the past the designers got prize money, but they never got their designs sold to the people and I think that is very important,” Klum continued.

The German model has been on the runway since 18, landing a job as a Victoria’s Secret model after moving to New York City, according to Biography.com. She became a household name, though, when she was featured on the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, the website stated.

The website Celebrity Net Worth puts Klum’s fortune at $90 million, gained from her modeling stints, work as a fashion designer, and television show producer and host.