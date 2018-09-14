Terrifying Weather Report Shows What Hurricane Florence’s Storm Surge Will Look Like

Flooding is expected to become a major issue as Hurricane Florence begins its downpour in the Carolinas, with consequences that the Weather Channel predicts will be “catastrophic.”

To demonstrate what the storm surge might look like, the Weather Channel shared a terrifying infographic video on its Twitter simulating the wall of water the region will likely see in the affected areas.

The area from Surf City to North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, are already suffering the consequences of the storm, as it has received up to 6 feet of water surge so far, reporter Erika Navarro says in the clip. Inland parts of the state situated along rivers are also going to be impacted by the hurricane, with an estimated 6 to 9 feet of surge expected.

“Let’s take a look at what could be a reasonable worst-case scenario for areas along North Carolina,” Navarro says in the clip.

Navarro is then seen standing on a round gray area as a wall of surge begins to rise around her as she explains the destruction that each foot-range of rain could cause, using her body to show height. In the background, a simulated city displaying a street sign, a houses and cars can be seen as the water engulfs it all. At 3 feet, she says, you could be knocked off your feet and cars stars floating.

Storm surge will be a huge factor for Hurricane #Florence Check out what it might look like with @TWCErikaNavarro: pic.twitter.com/TPqTZTmiAM — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2018

“This is extremely dangerous, but once we get up into that 6-foot range, look at how high this water goes,” Navarro says. “Winds pick everything up.”

The water is above her head now, and she explains she wouldn’t be able to stand or withstand the force of the water coming in. When the water reaches 9 feet, it is”an absolute life-threatening scenario.” At this point, the water is well above everything that was once in the background. The water is through the first floor of homes and into the second, she says. Fish and objects are floating around in the engulfing water.

“If you find yourself here, please get out,” Navarro advises in the clip. “If you’re told to go, you need to go. Listen to those local officials, and make sure you keep the advice you’re told to do so.”

At about 5 a.m. local time, the National Weather Service in Charleston reported that Florence is about to make landfall in North Carolina near Wilmington. The eyewall will move extremely slowly across the North Carolina coast through at least sunrise, bringing extreme wind gusts and very heavy rainfall, according to the Weather Channel report.