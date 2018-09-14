Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A String Black Two-Piece

Rita wowed in a skimpy black bikini in a swimming pool in new photos.

Rita Ora is revealing her toned body in a black bikini in a new upload she shared on Instagram. Heavy reports that the “Anywhere” singer recently showed off some serious skin in her skimpy two-piece, as she shared two new snaps with her 13.8 million followers on the social media site as she took a dip in the pool.

Ora shared the stunning new bikini photos on September 13 while rocking the seriously skimpy swimwear, which showed her posing in the water as she showed off her toned middle and her torso tattoo as she put her hand on the side of the pool.

In the caption, Rita revealed that the two bikini snaps were actually throwback photos as she admitted that she was longing for another sunny pool day.

“Take me back,” she wrote in the caption, adding a fun sunshine emoji to her post.

Fans left a number of comments for the star in the comments section, where many praised Rita for showing off some serious skin in her black string bikini.

“Looking awesome Rita,” one fan wrote, as a another commented on the two new bikini photos posted to Instagram this week by calling Ora “the most beautiful.”

A third fan said, “Looking gorgeous as always.”

Ora’s been pretty open about how she keeps her bikini body in such amazing shape in the past, revealing her diet and fitness secrets to Shape magazine last year.

The actress and singer told the health publication at the time that one of her go-to exercise techniques is circuit training, which she can do for up to two hours at a time, as well as lots of cardio.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have,” Ora told the outlet, revealing that’s he tends to do three circuits that she then repeats three times.

“I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio,” she then continued of her workouts.

Rita also revealed that she doesn’t find hitting the gym to be a chore, admitting that she actually enjoys being active and likes working out.

“I enjoy working out,” she said. “And I like the aftermath—that feeling of contentment.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ora’s amazing body is also a product of her diet, as she told Shape last year that she cut out both bread and sugar from her diet but still doesn’t starve herself.

“I used to be like, ‘I’m not eating!'” Rita confessed. “Eating isn’t the problem, though. It’s about what your body needs, and everyone’s body is different.”