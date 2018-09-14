Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Trying ‘Non-Stop’ To Get Pregnant, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

Odds makers believe the royal couple will be announcing a pregnancy very soon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are apparently ready to start a family — very ready.

A report from Hollywood Life claimed that the royal couple are trying “non-stop” to get pregnant with their first baby, just a few months after tying the knot. Citing an unnamed source reportedly close to the couple, the celebrity news outlet claimed that they are taking a very systematic approach to trying to get pregnant.

“Meghan has an app on her phone that tracks of her fertility, so when she is most likely to conceive, her and Harry make the most of their time together,” the source claimed.

The source went on to say that they have set aside plenty of time for it, though there is no indication that Duchess Meghan is pregnant just yet.

The report seems to dovetail with other rumors that the royal couple is planning to start a family very soon. Hollywood Life has previously reported on Meghan’s desire to have children as soon as possible, and British book makers seem to concur with that sentiment.

“The odds of Meghan and Harry sharing some good news soon have taken another plunge,” Alex Kostin of Bookmakers told the U.K.’s Mirror. “The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, bookies should brace themselves for the biggest royal betting frenzy of all time.”

There have already been a series of reports claiming that Duchess Meghan is pregnant, but so far there is no official indication that she’s expecting.

Meghan Markle pregnant: Bookies expecting announcement soon https://t.co/8tqqjaqMis — MSN (@MSN) September 13, 2018

This resembles the level of media attention placed on her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has also faced seemingly endless rumors that she was pregnant. Other reports have claimed that Meghan has very strict ideas about how she wants to start a family, wanting no more than two children so she and Prince Harry can lessen their impact on the environment.

“Meghan is big on humanitarian work and appearing to care about the earth,” the insider told Radar Online. “She feels having what she thinks of as a ‘sustainable family’ would fly in the face of this, so she wants to limit the number of children she and Harry have to just two.”

Despite the great efforts they are taking to get pregnant, the source told Hollywood Life that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t getting too bogged down by the seemingly endless rumors about their baby plans.