Kate Upton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Form-Fitting Gray Dress

Kate Upton is showing off her baby bump, with the mom-to-be flaunting her figure at an event in New York City this week.

Upton, who announced earlier this summer that she is pregnant with her first child, appeared at a launch for the clothing line Copper Fit this week. As the Daily Mail reported, her growing midsection was on display in a form-fitting gray sweater dress for the clothing line.

“The Other Woman star appeared at the event dressed in a grey sweater dress the fell to the middle of her thighs,” the report noted. “She donned a white T-shirt underneath and kept things comfortable with shiny grey sneakers.”

It was quite a busy week for Upton, the report noted. While she was showing off the fashion line, she also announced the launch of a 12-week, at-home fitness program called Strong4Me. Kate told Women’s Wear Daily that the program is meant for busy women who find it difficult to make it to the gym.

Upton also told the magazine that she has a difficult time keeping up with husband Justin Verlander, who, as one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball, has a much more strenuous routine and systematic approach to working out.

“We don’t really go to the gym together,” Upton shared. “I work out more for the lifestyle. I like bringing friends along, I like talking, I like staying active in my life. His is definitely work-focused and is very targeted in his weight training. He is very serious in the gym and he doesn’t want any part of this chatty person over here.”

Verlander has been very supportive during the pregnancy, writing on Kate’s Instagram pregnancy announcing that she is “going to make the most amazing mom!” But he will likely be quite busy for the coming months, with his Houston Astros a topWorld Series pick among many baseball experts.

Kate Upton has been open to sharing some updates about her pregnancy with fans and followers. After announcing in July that she was pregnant, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has taken to Instagram to share pictures of her growing baby bump and even make some jokes at her own expense. Earlier this month, she posted a pre-pregnancy throwback picture and the caption “#throwback to when I could tie my own shoes,” adding the hashtag pregnancy.

Though Kate Upton has not yet revealed her due date, she is expected to be welcoming her first child sometime early next year.