Will Smith Pokes Fun At Jada Pinkett Smith’s Outfit, Saying She Looks Like She’s ‘Texting Bilbo Baggins’

Will Smith loves posting videos to his Instagram page. This time, he posted one capturing his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a candid moment as she stood in the kitchen and texted someone. Will sneakily started filming her without her knowledge, and poked fun at her outfit. He asked her if she’s going to be going out, and said “I’m just checking out your whole — whole outfit vibe,” as he zoomed in on her clothes.

And arguably, Jada looks pretty comfortable in an interesting ensemble. She wore a pink beanie, a giant robe, and some comfy slippers. Jada warned Will, saying “Boy, if you don’t put that down…” when she realized he was filming her. Will continued to make jabs at her outfit, asking her what she’s got going on, and whether she’s going out or not. At one point, Jada stops and gives Will a serious stare. He imposed a video of Gandalf saying “None shall pass, welcome to the Shire.”

And while the Lord of the Rings reference isn’t totally strong or obvious, that’s what it looked like to Will. He captioned the video, “She looks like she’s texting Bilbo Baggins about the party in Mordor. She like… ‘BOY, where is my RING?!?!'”

Will and Jada have been a strong couple for over 20 years now, which is pretty remarkable compared to other Hollywood relationships that crumble in less time. Their love story began in 1994 when Jada was just 19-years-old. She actually auditioned to be Will’s girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but didn’t land it because she was “too short,” according to Insider. Little did the two realize that they would soon become a real-life couple.

After Will divorced Sheree Fletcher in 1995, the two began dating the same year. Just two years later, they tied the knot on New Year’s Eve, and quickly had their first son, Jaden, in 1998. Then in 2000, they welcomed Willow into the mix. Since then, they’ve had their share of cheating allegations and divorce rumors, but have stayed together through it all.

Jada recently spoke out in sympathy to others who may be struggling with divorce, according to Eurweb.