Ariel Winter Writes Emotional Post Saying Goodbye To ‘Sofia The First’ After Seven Years

Winter had played the animated princess since the show debuted in early 2012.

Ariel Winter is saying goodbye to Princess Sofia, and the actress is getting a bit emotional about it.

On Thursday, Winter took to Instagram to bid farewell to the animated character she brought to life on Disney’s Sofia the First. The show’s ending had already been announced, but Winter said it was difficult for her to come to terms with the ending.

“It’s taken me so long to post about the ending of Sofia The First because for a large part of my life, it is a project that has been so near and dear to my heart,” Winter wrote. “For the past 7 or so years, I’ve been so lucky to play Princess Sofia, as well as work with the amazing team that made this project as special as it is.”

Sofia the First had debuted in 2012, three years after Winter’s television breakout in Modern Family. The show told the story of Sofia, a girl who became a princess after her mother married the king and had to learn how to navigate a new world of castles and royalty. It taught lessons of acceptance, loyalty, and friendship, becoming one of Disney’s most popular animated programs.

It's a movie of epic proportions. Sofia is faced with the ultimate test and must fight to save everything she holds dear! Sofia the First: Forever Royal premieres Saturday 9/8 at 11a on Disney Junior! pic.twitter.com/2S7QgLZwUg — Disney Junior (@DisneyJunior) September 6, 2018

The announcement came just a few days after the extended-length finale of the show, which won an Emmy Award for Disney. As the trade publication Animation Magazine noted, the finale wrapped up the story of Sofia.

“In Forever Royal, as Sofia, and siblings Amber and James, prepare for their graduation from Royal Prep Academy, Sofia is called back to the Mystic Isles to face an evil witch named Vor, who is trying to take over the kingdom of Enchancia. Presented with her biggest challenge yet, Sofia must figure out a way to defeat Vor and save her family and the people of Enchancia.”

The show had gained a large following thanks in large part to Winter, and many fans had taken to social media to bemoan its ending.

After the ending of Sofia the First, actress Ariel Winter has another finale on the way next year. Earlier this year, ABC announced that Modern Family would be ending at the conclusion of the upcoming 10th season. The show that took home the Outstanding Comedy award at the Emmy Awards five consecutive times will have a bit of drama in the final season, as showrunners have announced that there will be a death in the family, though not hinted who it might be.