Julianne Hough Is Pretty In Pink For U.S. Premiere Of ‘Bigger’, Shares Photos on Instagram

Julianne Hough attended the U.S. premiere of Bigger on Thursday and shared a post with her adoring fans on her Instagram profile.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Bigger is a movie about the rise of Ben and Joe Weider, who were the pioneers of the contemporary fitness industry and gym movement. The brothers fought for many causes such as women’s rights and sexual freedom, while fighting against discrimination, anti-Semitism, and poverty.

Hough plays Betty Weider, Joe Weider’s second wife and former pinup model. She helped to co-found the International Federation of Bodybuilders and Shape Magazine, and co-authored books on bodybuilding. ET previously reported that Hough feels a personal connection with the legacy of the Weiders.

“It’s a really special thing to be able to be apart of something that is so influential in my life today. Without [the Weiders] and the redefining of what fitness and health beauty meant back then — that’s what we’re all relishing in today. So, it’s pretty amazing.”

Today’s premiere in Las Vegas was timed to coincide with the annual Mr. Olympia competition, a bodybuilding contest created by the Weider brothers. Hough shared a post to her Instagram account that featured a series of four photographs of the actress, rocking a simple and stunning all-pink look.

Hough looked lovely in a pink dress that showed off her svelte frame and toned arms. Hough complimented the frock with classic makeup featuring winged eyeliner and pink lips. Her hair was slicked back and secured at the nape of her neck in a simple bun.

Hough captioned the photo, “U.S. Premiere of Bigger!! #BiggerTheMovie.” The post received over 20,600 likes in an hour. Fans adored her look and wished her success with her new project. One user commented, “Picture of dedication and hard work right there.” Another wrote, “I seriously can’t wait to see it!!! Love you as a dancer and even more as an actress (which is saying something) you’re #bodgoals.”

Hough also told ET that she feels a deep connection with Betty Weider, and admires her accomplishments.

“What I’m really passionate about with Betty is that back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, she was such a strong woman, surrounded by men. And for her to be able to have a voice, even though she was sort of looked at as a trophy, or this beautiful person in a magazine, she was so much more than that.”

Per IMDB, the movie’s star-studded cast includes Tyler Hoechlin, Steve Guttenberg, and Kevin Durand.