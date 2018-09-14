‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, September 12: Emma Says No To Sex With Xander, Zoe Wants It

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 12, featured Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who approached Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) because she felt that he should have chosen Hope For The Future and not Intimates. According to She Knows Soaps, she felt that he has now pitted their daughters against each other again just as they had called a ceasefire. He said that had Brooke been in his position she would have made the same decision. He also asked her not to blame Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a decision that he made, and wants to call a truce between the two of them. Brooke remarked that a truce didn’t work out too well for their daughters. It seems as if she is still not over Intimates being chosen over HFTF.

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Emma (Nia Sioux) were making out in the private cabana. Little did they know that Xander’s ex, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), had also come to the Bikini Bar and was looking for him. In the meantime, Xander massaged Emma’s shoulder before they kissed some more. However, when he started kissing her neck, Emma halted their make out session. She told him that she was attracted to him but felt it’s too soon. Xander understood her position, and Emma left.

These two make a pretty cute couple. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6gXqZrYfEt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Zoe saw Emma coming out of the cabana and quickly put the pieces of the puzzle together. She approached Xander in the romantic setting of the cabana. She talked about their past and before long they kissed. According to Soap Central, Emma was blissfully unaware of her boyfriend making out with another woman as she reminisced about the good times that they have had.

“As liberated as you think you are you’re still a daddy’s girl.” – Hope #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qwexiFA4UG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy argued about personal values. The Bold and the Beautiful recap indicated that Hope believed that she and Liam (Scott Clifton) had similar values. She felt that Steffy feels slighted because Hope is living the life that she wanted. Steffy quickly pointed out to Hope that she chose her life.

Steffy makes it known to Hope that she is taking charge of her own life and doesn’t need a man to feel complete. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CbRIYhNw6D #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6Tyk3PuiDF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Hope felt that Steffy wanted her father to choose the Intimates line to get back at her. She called her a “daddy’s girl,” however Steffy was having none of it. She reminded Hope that Brooke has made plenty of allowances for her daughter and that the decision that Ridge made was in the best interest of the company.

“You worry about you, and I’ll worry about me,” she told Hope. Steffy was determined to be the best version of herself and mother to Kelly that she could be. She won’t let anyone get in the way. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.