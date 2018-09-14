‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Wednesday, September 12: Emma Says No To Sex With Xander, Zoe Wants It

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 12 features Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who approached Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) because she felt that he should have chosen Hope For The Future and not Intimates. According to She Knows Soaps, she felt that he has now pitted their daughters against each other again just as they had called a ceasefire. He said that had Brooke been in his position she would have made the same decision. He also asked her not to blame Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a decision that he made, and wants to call a truce between the two of them. Brooke remarked that a truce didn’t work out too well for their daughters. It seems as if she is still not over Intimates being chosen over HFTF.

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Emma (Nia Sioux) were making out in the private cabana. Little do they know that Xander’s ex, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), has also come to the Bikini Bar and is looking for him. In the meantime, Xander massages Emma’s shoulder before they kiss some more. However, when he starts kissing her neck, Emma halts their make out session. She tells him that she is attracted to him but feels it’s too soon. Xander understands her position, and Emma leaves.

These two make a pretty cute couple. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6gXqZrYfEt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Zoe sees Emma coming out of the cabana and quickly puts the pieces of the puzzle together. She approaches Xander in the romantic setting of the cabana. She talks about their past and before long they kiss. According to Soap Central, Emma is blissfully unaware of her boyfriend making out with another woman as she reminisces about the good times that they have had.

“As liberated as you think you are you’re still a daddy’s girl.” – Hope #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qwexiFA4UG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy argue about personal values. Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Hope believes that she and Liam (Scott Clifton) have similar values. She feels that Steffy feels slighted because Hope is living the life that she wanted. Steffy quickly pointed out to Hope that she chose her life.

Steffy makes it known to Hope that she is taking charge of her own life and doesn’t need a man to feel complete. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CbRIYhNw6D #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6Tyk3PuiDF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Hope feels that Steffy wanted her father to choose the Intimates line to get back at her. She calls her a “daddy’s girl,” however Steffy is having none of it. She reminds Hope that Brooke has made plenty of allowances for her daughter and that the decision that Ridge made was in the best interest of the company. She tells Hope, “You worry about you, and I’ll worry about me.” Steffy is determined to be the best version of herself and mother to Kelly that she can be. She won’t let anyone get in the way. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.