‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Friends And Family Gather To Say Goodbye To Marlena, Rafe Helps Sami

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some highly emotional scenes to end the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see a massive gathering at University Hospital on Friday’s episode of the soap opera. Friends and family members will gather together to sit vigil at the bedside of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as she faces certain death.

As many viewers will remember, Marlena was accidentally shot at her own wedding ceremony by her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Later, she suffered major complications following surgery and ended up on life support.

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, Days of Our Lives fans watched as Marlena’s daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), found legal documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines. When Belle showed the papers to her father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), he was furious with his daughter for wanting to hand them over to the hospital and end her own mother’s life. However, she went against his wishes and carried out her mother’s end of life plans.

John will likely be beside himself as he prepares to say goodbye to Marlena. However, Days of Our Lives fans don’t really expect the soap to kill off one of its most beloved and iconic characters. This means that there could be a twist coming in the storyline.

In the latest #DAYS, Belle shares stunning news with Eric about their mother.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/29eaD2BpGi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Krisitan Alfonso) will go to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and tell him that there has been some new evidence come to light in the arson case against him. The evidence will seemingly implicate Ben in the fire that nearly took Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) life.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Ben fire back at Hope, and accuse her of fabricating evidence against him. Could Ben be right? Is Hope a dirty cop? Hope hates the fact that Ben, an admitted murderer and former patient at a mental hospital, is striking up a friendship, and maybe more, with her daughter, and she’ll seemingly do anything to keep the two apart, maybe even plant evidence against an innocent man.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will go against his better judgement and help his former wife, Sami Brady. Days of Our Lives viewers know that when Rafe gets involved with Sami, it usually leads him to trouble. However he seemingly has a soft spot for her, and often can’t refuse her requests for help.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.