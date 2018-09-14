Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson To Let Kris Jenner Manage His Money, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to allow her mother, Kris Jenner, to manage his money due to his frivolous spending.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is worried about the amount of money that Tristan Thompson has been spending on lavish items such as cars and jewelry. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly wants Kris Jenner to take over and work her magic on the NBA star’s fiances.

“Khloe wants Tristan to let Kris manage his money. She feels he’s spending way too much on jewelry, cars and stupid s**t,” an insider dished to the outlet, adding that Kardashian also believes that Thompson is giving his ex, Jordan Craig, the mother of Tristan’s almost-2-year-old son, Prince, “way too much money.”

The source goes on to reveal that Tristan Thompson has no intention of allowing Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to take over the management of his money.

“Tristan thinks she’s crazy and told her he’s capable of managing his own cash and was offended she even asked him such a thing. Tristan thinks this is another way Khloe’s trying to trap him and get him all tied up in the Kardashian web,” said the insider.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson has reportedly been working hard to gain Khloe Kardashian’s trust and respect back following his cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe earlier this year when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before the birth of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tristan Thompson has been working “overtime” to prove he can be the man that Khloe Kardashian wants him to be. The insider claims that Tristan has been “checking in” with his girlfriend constantly, and even allows the reality star to check the location on his cell phone that she can track him down at any time of the day or night.

The source goes on to state that Thompson is also working on being very open and honest with Kardashian as he wants to rebuild the relationship that the once had together, and eventually get down on one knee and ask her to be his wife.

“He loves Khloe with all his heart and really feels bad over his hurtful mistakes in their relationship,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.