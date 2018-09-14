Kylie Jenner Says It’s Been An ‘Epic Year’ For Her In Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner is having an “epic” year. The 21-year-old reality star took to social media on Thursday night to gush over all of the good things that have happened to her in 2018, and it seems she has a lot to be happy about.

In a recent Instagram post, Kylie Jenner showed off all of the magazine covers she had landed this year, and it’s a pretty impressive spread. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s photo revealed seven major magazines that she was featured on the cover of, as the publications are seen laying on a bed of golden confetti.

Jenner reminded fans that she has covered magazines such as LOVE, Vogue, three separate issues of Glamour, GQ, where she posed with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and possibly her most impressive, Forbes, where it was revealed that she’s very close to reaching billionaire status thanks to her famous family and her very popular Kylie Cosmetics makeup products, such as her beloved lip kits.

“It’s been an epic year so far,” Kylie Jenner captioned the photo of her magazines and added a praying hands emoji. In addition to her professional triumphs, 2018 has been a big year in Jenner’s personal life as well.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Stormi Webster. The couple’s relationship has reportedly blossomed due to sharing the little girl. The Life of Kylie star also celebrated her big 21st birthday with a huge, star-studded party in L.A., which included all of her family members and close friends.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, recently sat down for an interview on Nicki Minaj’s podcast and claimed that he had a lot to do with the young makeup mogul’s success, including helping her become popular with the African-American community, as well as name her lip kits.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this.’ You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture,” the rapper said of how he helped Kylie succeed.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff,” Tyga added of his influence on Kylie Jenner’s career.