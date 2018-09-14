Kylie Jenner Steps Out In Skin-Tight Pants, Blonde Wig

Kylie Jenner was spotted in Woodland Hills this week showing off her post-baby body as she wore a pair of curve hugging pants and sported a blonde wig.

According to Sept. 13 report by the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner hit the town this week looking like her big sister, Kim Kardashian. The makeup mogul wore a pair of skin-tight black latex pants, along with a form fitting black Dior short-sleeved T-shirt. Kylie added a pair of black heels to complete the look.

Jenner also donned a pair of trendy, reflective sunglasses, bright pink fingernail polish, and rings on both of her hands for the outing. In addition, she wore a blonde wig that added a ton of length to her hair, and fell past her waistline. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also sported an understated makeup look.

Kylie Jenner was also photographed getting out of her neon orange Mercedes SUV. Jenner recently got the car, and only days later her sister, Kim Kardashian, was gifted a matching one in neon green by her husband, Kanye West. Kim has recently been spotted driving the neon vehicle and wearing long, light colored wigs, making her and Kylie lookalikes with their matching styles.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s life seems to be nearly perfect at the moment. In addition to her successful cosmetic company, which is on track to make her one of the youngest billionaires of all time, the reality star is a new mom to her baby girl, Stormi Webster, 7 months, and is cultivating her relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Sources recently told Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Travis’ relationship is going so well that they’ve been talking about their future together, which includes a trip down the aisle.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” sources tell the outlet, adding that while Jenner and Scott are very committed to each other, and have been talking about marriage, they still aren’t quite ready to take that step, and don’t want to rush into anything.

Things are said to be so good between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott that Kris Jenner even allegedly believes they’re headed for marriage in the near future.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” an insider dished.