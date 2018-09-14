Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon In New York Primaries, Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor

Incumbent candidate Governor Andrew Cuomo has defeated his progressive opponent Cynthia Nixon in today’s New York primaries, to win his third Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Huffington Post reports that two-term Governor Cuomo will now face off against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican candidate, and independent candidate and former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner in the general elections this November. Cuomo is expected to win again in November.

Joe Dinkin, head of the Working Families Party and backer of Nixon’s campaign, released a statement after the actress’s defeat.

“Cuomo may be re-elected but Albany has been transformed forever. To beat Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo had to spend tens of millions of dollars and also make serious policy concessions to progressives, from criminal justice reform to funding the subways.”

Cuomo raised $35.6 million for his campaign and spent $8.5 million in the three weeks before the final filing period. Nixon only raised and spent $2.5 million. The gap in fundraising was an obstacle for Nixon, and her campaign purchased TV airtime for the first time only 3 days before the election.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Nixon’s campaign was met with stiff resistance by the Democratic party establishment. Cuomo launched a media blitz against Nixon, which widened Nixon’s lag behind Cuomo from 20 points to over 40 points at the close of Monday’s polls.

The former “Sex and the City” star announced her campaign in March, and ran on a progressive platform. Her platform included universal rent control, single-payer health care, new funding for public schools, and an overhaul of New York City’s subway system — which is state-run. Nixon’s campaign was backed early on by the Working Families Party, followed by Indivisible and local Democratic Socialists of America chapters.

Nixon went on the attack against Cuomo in a Brooklyn rally over the weekend, saying that his policies were not progressive enough, and even accusing him of not governing like a Democrat.

“I voted for him eight years ago because I remembered his dad. And because I believed that he was a Democrat, the way he said he was. But what happened? Since he’s taken office, he seems to have forgotten that he’s a Democrat. He’s governed like a Republican.”

Cuomo has branded himself as a liberal that fights back against President Trump. He announced state legal aid to those detained at airports after the announcement of Trump’s Muslim travel ban. He has also offered mental health services to children that have been separated from their families due to the Trump administration’s border policies, after visiting one of the detention facilities.

Cuomo pivoted even more towards the left after Nixon announced her bid. Cuomo restored voting rights for paroled felons, reviewed marijuana legalization, and disbanded the rogue and right-leaning Independent Democratic Conference. His strategy has paid off with voters. Nixon failed to secure the backing of black and Latino voters in the state, and could not quell Democrats’ fears over her political inexperience.