Jimmy Carter Says He Would ‘Change Every Trump Policy’ If He Could Be President Again

Former President Jimmy Carter isn’t holding back in his assessment of Donald Trump, saying this week that if he could somehow become president again, he would reverse all the policies Trump has put in place since taking office.

Carter made the remark at Emory University, where he speaks each year to incoming students. The 93-year-old former president said he prays for Donald Trump regularly, though it didn’t appear to be working as Trump would “have to change a lot of things” if his prayers were answered.

If he had the chance, Carter said he would make the changes himself.

“If I were foolish enough to feel I could be president again, I think the first thing I would do would be to change all of the policies that President Trump has initiated,” Carter said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Though former presidents have generally refrained from publicly criticizing those who currently occupy the office, a number have now made exceptions for Donald Trump. Former president Barack Obama has been active on the campaign trail in recent weeks, trying to energize Democrats for the critical midterm elections this fall. In doing so, Obama has offered some of his sharpest criticisms of President Trump.

Even President George W. Bush has spoken out against a number of Trump’s policies, though not criticizing Trump directly.

Jimmy Carter has also been relaying some advice to Democrats as they look to retake the House and Senate from Republicans, warning them away from drifting too far to the left and risking alienating independent voters.

“Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter said on Tuesday, via the Associated Press.

This is not the first time that Jimmy Carter has taken aim at Donald Trump in recent weeks. Back in August, he attacked both Trump’s policies and his character amid the growing revelations of Trump’s hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet their alleged affair.

“I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal,” Carter told the Washington Post.

The remarks from Jimmy Carter came just after a federal indictment for Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for hush money payments to two women who claimed to have affairs with Trump. Donald Trump himself was named in Cohen’s court documents as a co-conspirator in the plan to pay the women, which amounted to a campaign finance violation.