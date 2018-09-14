Drake Flopped With Heidi Klum, But Spotted With 18-Year-Old Model Bella B Harris

It was reported earlier this week that supermodel Heidi Klum ignored Drake’s test asking her out. The reason? Heidi was already happy with her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years younger than her.

Luckily for 31-year-old Drake, he already had a lady in mind when Heidi didn’t work out. He was spotted with 18-year-old model Bella B Harris on Monday at RPM Italian in Washington D.C., according to the Daily Mail. A source revealed the couple ate “sweet corn agnolotti, spaghetti and meatballs, Mediterranean octopus and roasted salmon.” After their dinner date, the two went separate ways, but they met up again at the same restaurant on Tuesday.

The duo were reportedly getting “cozy” during the meal, as speculation has flared over whether they’re a couple.

If Drake really is dating Bella Harris, then he’s going to answer up to some people, described Hollywood Life. This would include Bella’s dad, music producer Jimmy Jam, who people believe would be furious if his little girl was dating the singer. Not only that, a source revealed that Rihanna would also be pissed. This is why.

“Drake wouldn’t just catch the wrath of Bella’s dad Jimmy if he dated her, he’d infuriate Rihanna too. Rihanna is keeping a close eye on Bella and Drake to make sure neither one steps out of line. Ri is friends with Bella’s dad and she knows Bella too. She’s protective of her and would freak out if Drake started dating her, she’s too young for him.”

If that’s true, then Drake will have some explaining to do. Plus, Bella’s godmother is Janet Jackson, and it’s hard to know how she’d react to such news.

The source also added that Drake dating Bella would cause Rihanna to become “pretty jealous.” The pair have known each other for years, long before Bella has been a legal adult. So that kind of muddies the waters a bit also.

In a past interview with Missguided in 2016, Bella even revealed that her “ultimate female hero” is Rihanna, so that’s a bit awkward. She showered the singer with these compliments, detailed Capital Xtra.

“My female hero would have to be Rihanna. I was speechless when I met her and she was so nice and friendly to me… She has accomplished and achieved so much in her career.”

The model also has two brothers, one which is a twin named Max. Her older brother, Tyler, is apparently into modeling.