Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart On Instagram: ‘Happy Birthday My Love’

Cole Sprouse is sharing his love for girlfriend Lili Reinhart on his Instagram page.

In honor of her 22nd birthday, the Riverdale actor shared a scandalous photo of his girlfriend and co-star, Lili Reinhart. In the photo, Lili looks into a mirror rather seductively. She turns her head to the side a bit as she wears her long, blonde locks down at her back.

The actress only sports minimal makeup but still looks beautiful in the photo. Part of Reinhart’s back is visible in the image as the front of her reflection is shown in the mirror. Reinhart is wearing little to nothing with just a pair of high-waisted black pants and no shirt.

In the topless photo, Reinhart covers her breasts with her arms. And it certainly comes as no shock that the image has received a ton of attention with over 3 million likes in addition to 76,000 comments. Many fans were quick to comment and wish Lili a happy birthday, while countless other fans commented on how much they love the pair together.

“This leaves me speechless I frickin love you guys soooo much I have pictures of you guys on my wall.”

“OMFG YALL IM CRYING,” another wrote.

“I always knew u guys were meant for each other,” one more chimed in.

And just a month earlier, Reinhart posted a message on Instagram in honor of Sprouse’s 26th birthday. Along with a photo of Cole sitting on top of a yellow house and pointing at the camera, the Riverdale actress posted a sweet message in honor of his day of birth.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

And both posts came as somewhat of a shock to Riverdale fans as the couple is usually very silent about their relationship. Earlier this year, Reinhart sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar where she said that despite the fact that she is an actress, she still likes to keep her private life private.

“I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer,” she said.

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she told the publication. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Additionally, Reinhart said that she finds it really weird when her fans go on Instagram and send DMs to her mom.

While fans may come with the territory of being famous, that still doesn’t mean that she has to like it.