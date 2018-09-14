Oliva Culpo Sports Yellow Bikini, Paddleboards At Sunset In Jamaica

Olivia Culpo has been living her best life while filming in Jamaica. She has been keeping all 3.1 million of her followers updated with bikini pictures and shots of delectable views. Most recently, the former Miss USA took to Instagram to share a photo that shows off her fun-loving side. Olivia lays on a paddleboard and laughs in a bright yellow bikini that almost perfectly matches the unreal sunset behind her. Olivia realized just how gorgeous the scene was and acknowledged it in her caption by saying, “Tonight was beautiful”. She followed the caption up with a smiling emoji to convey just how happy she is in paradise.

Olivia has kept all of her fans updated with other bikini photos too. Yesterday she posted a pin-up worthy shot of herself eating a mango while wearing an adorable high-waisted rainbow-striped bikini with a sunhat. Earlier today, she posted a photo wearing the same bikini but this time with friend Adelaide Kane. Both ladies look positively radiant as they lounge in beach chairs on the sand. Both hold onto what looks like delicious fruity cocktails with fun straws.

Oliva’s time in Jamaica couldn’t have come at a better time. Just a few days ago, E! reported that the model was feeling “overwhelmed” with her “insanely busy schedule”.

Comments are flooding Oliva’s page with compliments for the woman’s dazzling smile and enviable bikinis. While everyone wants to know where the star scored her swimwear she has only dropped a tag for the striped bikini (it’s from a brand called Solid & Striped).

Olivia posted more of the sunset on her Instagram story, telling her followers to look at “how absolutely beautiful” the scene was. The star looks fresh-faced with wet hair and was glowing with the day’s sun and activities.

While Oliva is on set working it is clear that she still has time to relax and have some fun. She has been in Jamaica for almost one week and still has a few more days of tropical fun to enjoy. It is apparent she is having as much fun as possible, as previous pictures of her in Jamaica from this week are captioned simply “happy” and “will work 4 mango”. She did take a break from her island shenanigans to wish boyfriend, Danny Amendola of the Miami Dolphins, good luck at a game. She posted an adorable photo of her and Danny enjoying each other’s company in a lavish swimming pool.