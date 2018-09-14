Matthew Goode Shares Details About The Upcoming ‘Downton Abbey’ Film

Actor Matthew Goode spoke about the much anticipated Downton Abbey film in an interview on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. According to Hello, the 40-year-old said that he would make his return to the Downton Abbey-verse along with some fresh faces.

“[I] can’t speak about it. I can’t give any plot away. I’m in it… It’s a very brilliant new story, the cast has got bigger, I won’t tell you who’s in it. But there’s a lot of great new faces,” Goode said. When asked if fans would be disappointed with the storyline for the film, Goode said “I don’t think so. How can you be disappointed if it’s back?”

In another interview about the series, Goode said that his character, Henry Talbot, would only be featured in a portion of the film at the end. Actors Geraldine James, Tuppence Middleton, David Haig, and Simon Jones will also return for the film. The show’s star, Michelle Dockery who plays Lady Mary, will also return to the show. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram of the set.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Lord Grantham in the show, also spoke about the film adaption of the television show.

“We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can’t remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion,” he said.

Downton Abbey first aired on PBS in 2010 and ran through 2015. The show chronicles the life of the Crawley family and their servants from 1912 through 1926. The show also starred Maggie Smith and Dan Stevens. The show ran for six seasons and was met with generally positive reviews. The show has received numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Maggie Smith.

News of a film adaption of the television show was announced this summer. Filming has already begun, however, there has been no indication of a release date. It has been announced that actress Imelda Staunton, who played Professor Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, will be joining the cast, though it has not been announced who her character will be in relation to the current cast.