Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Obtaining Marriage License At NYC Courthouse, Per ‘TMZ’

The couple may or may not have also gotten married at the same time.

Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just secretly get married?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted in New York City on Thursday making their way into a courthouse where marriage licenses are apparently issued, according to a report by TMZ.

Witnesses in the building claim to have seen the couple as they entered the building and one eyewitness claims Bieber, 24, was visibly emotional as he reportedly told his fiancee, 21, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

It appears the young couple, who have been engaged since July, wanted their whereabouts to remain as discreet as possible, as the “Baby” singer was overheard saying to a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.” For those who may not know, “DL,” means down low.

Another witness told the media outlet that the court official in question was actually a “judge,” which is not uncommon as judges usually issue marriage licenses. However, rumor is the couple may have actually gotten hitched at the same time.

If in fact the two crazy lovebirds did decide to elope in a manner of speaking, it would contradict previous reports from sources who claimed the couple was not in a rush to become husband and wife. In fact, the two had reportedly decided to put the breaks on any further wedding planning, as it was reportedly getting a little too “intense” for them and, of course, there’s also the fact that they are still young.

Multiple sources had also claimed that the pair weren’t looking to have an extravagant wedding and, instead, wanted something more intimate with just close family and friends. It had also been reported that Baldwin’s sister, Alaia, and her cousin, fellow fashion model Ireland Baldwin, were supposed to play a role in the wedding ceremony as bridesmaids.

To make it even more interesting, another person at the scene told TMZ that they overheard Bieber and Baldwin mention “they were leaving the country.”

By now, many fans might be aware that Bieber recently purchased a $5 million lakeside mansion in his native home of Ontario, Canada, when he and Baldwin were visiting his family not too long ago. It was heavily speculated that after getting married, the couple would make Canada their official home.

Since closing on the house, there have been several reports saying that Bieber does indeed have his heart set on returning to his roots. The “Love Yourself” singer apparently loved the experience of growing up in Canada and feels that it would be a “great place” for him and Baldwin to start a family.

As of now, it has not been confirmed if Bieber and Baldwin did actually get married.