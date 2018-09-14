Watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs. St. Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Stream: CPL Cricket Playoffs, 2nd Qualifier

The Trinbago Knight Riders battle St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Friday with the winner taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2018 Caribbean Premier League cricket championship.

The 2018 Caribbean Premier League cricket season is coming to what promises to be a dramatic conclusion, as the Guyana Amazon Warriors scored a dramatic, next-to-last-ball victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first playoff qualifier, as CricInfo reported. The win moves the Amazon Warriors into the championship final set for Sunday. But first, the Knight Riders get a second chance when they face the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the second qualifier match, a T20 showdown that will live stream from Trinidad and Tobago.

Pakistan international Sohail Tanvir slugged a six on the fifth ball of the final over, lifting Guyana over Trinbago by two wickets, and chasing down a most total of 122, per CricInfo. The win put the second-place Amazon Warriors automatically into Sunday’s final, where they await the winner of Friday’s clash between the Knight Riders, who topped the 2018 CPL table with seven wins and 14 points, and the Patriots.

Led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, St. Kitts and Nevis were rescued by an even half-century out of the number four slot by New Zealand’s Anton Devchich, as the ICC reported. The team overcame a 63-ball 103 by Devcich’s fellow Kiwi, Glenn Phillips, that played the lead role in posting 191 for the Jamaica Tallawahs. But the efficient century was not enough for Jamaica to advance.

New Zealand’s Anton Devcich posted a 50 to lead St. Kitts and Nevis over Jamaica. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Trinbago Knight Riders vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket playoff match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is set for 8 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Friday, September 14, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

In the United States, that start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 15.

“We weren’t happy with our bowling, and we would have liked to have conceded less than 190-plus,” Gayle told the ICC site. “But we knew it was a good wicket to bat on. We didn’t get the start that we wanted. We knew the conditions will favor the batting side.”

In the rematch between the 2018 CPL’s top two teams, the Patriots will need a big outing from Gayle, who managed only 26 in the first playoff match against Trinbago, as CricInfo recorded.

Watch highlights of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots eliminator victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs, in the video below courtesy of Cricket 786.

In 2018, the Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket playoffs will live stream in India and 54 other countries via the social media platform Twitter. The live stream of Sunday’s game, and all CPL matches, can be found at @CPL.

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League second qualifier playoff match will be broadcast in the U.K. and Ireland by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, fans should proceed to Sky Go Sports‘ login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Brian Lara Stadium. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. The 2018 CPL will also live stream in the U.K. and Ireland via Sky Sports NOW TV service.

To view the Trinbago Knight Riders vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket playoff match live online for free, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the Caribbean Premier League cricket playoff action for free, legally.

In Canada, the CPL playoffs will be streamed live via the DAZN sports platform.