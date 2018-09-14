There is no argument that Trump likes to tweet. But according to Bob Woodward’s book Fear, the president’s social media habits go further than the Twitter storms that the public is by now used to seeing. Allegedly, Trump goes as far as to print out his most popular tweets and studies them with scrutiny, People reports Woodward claimed in his book. Apparently, Woodward claims that Trump reads over his tweets that garnered the most likes in order to find trends in their popularity.

“He studied them to find the common themes in the most successful… The most effective tweets were often the most shocking,” Woodward claims.

To add to the allegations, Woodward goes as far as to say that the president’s aides strongly discouraged such tweets, urging him instead to submit tweets through a committee. People says that Woodward recounts a few occasions where Trump was advised to take it easy on the bold messages, as they were “unpresidential.” Trump allegedly disregarded the warnings, Woodward says, stating that Twitter is his “megaphone to the world” as well as a means to “speak directly to the people without any filter.”

While the president supposedly agreed to the idea of a “Twitter committee” which would screen his tweets before posting, he then allegedly ignored opinions from the committee.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

It doesn’t even require Woodward’s claims to recognize the strange social media behavior for the president. CNN reported an article in June analyzing the recent growth of Trump’s tweets in number and emotional content. While much of the article is based on opinion, the president’s tweets speak for themselves. CNN pointed out that Trump posted 26 tweets between the Sunday morning of Father’s Day and Monday morning at press time. Of those 26, a whopping 18 were posted on Sunday alone. Apparently, the majority of the tweets were attacks on Democrats, the Mueller probe, and demands for more praise regarding his involvement with North Korea.

Since the Cohen raid a few months ago, the president's personal Twitter feed is delivering little actual information or even White House messaging and has become a rapid response operation against Mueller, interspersed with false claims about his own policies. https://t.co/lUTRkhECTM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 18, 2018

Ironically, even Trump’s wife Melania seems to disagree with his Twitter habits, as she stands to battle cyberbullying. In August, New York Times reported that the First Lady embarked on an anti-cyberbullying campaign in multiple locations. Apparently, Melania’s statements claimed that social media affects children in today’s society, so it should be used responsibly. During this event, Trump reportedly continued to tweet angry remarks and use name-calling tactics targeting Robert Mueller and former C.I.A. director John Brennan.

“In today’s global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives. It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly,” said Mrs. Trump during her campaign.