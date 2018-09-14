Bikini Model Alexis Ren Joins Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Alexis Ren is a famous model who is known for her killer body and insanely beautiful Instagram feed. The model has worked with Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and other powerhouse publications. In 2018 she was even named Sports Illustrated rookie of the year. Her Twitter boasts a staggering 1.6 million followers and she only continues to grow. Instagram is the model’s strongest platform, which is where she addressed the casting.

She posted on her Instagram, to her 12.8 million followers, that she is set to appear on this season of Dancing With The Stars. Her partner, Alan Bersten, has also posted a picture celebrating the casting choice.

Alexis mentioned her mother in her caption, who died from cancer in 2014. “I hope mom is watching and smiling from above,” the model writes. Alexis has openly discussed losing her mother on her own social media platforms and in various interviews.

What put Alexis Ren on the map may have been her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez. Their relationship took them around the world as their photos quickly went viral for being worthy of the hashtag “goals.” Their breakup was slightly messy, Cosmopolitan reports, and both Alexis and Jay have deleted most of their famous pictures together from their respective Instagram feeds. Despite how things ended between the duo, it is clear that their relationship both skyrocketed them to Instagram stardom.

The bikini-loving model has her own athletic line titled simply “Ren.” Her cover of Maxim hit newsstands last summer and she’s also scored deals with brands such as L’Oreal.

Alexis Ren does have some experience dancing, it appears. According to her, she trained as a ballet dancer for “over ten years.” However, this may not necessarily be an advantage as trained dancers have gone home early in the past. Heather Morrison, an actress known from her role on Glee, was eliminated by popular vote after her routine received a perfect score from the judges. Morrison was a dancer for Beyonce and taught the Glee cast choreography before being cast on the show herself.

According to the model’s Twitter, she is excited about the upcoming season. Alexis Ren is active across all her social media platforms and often engages with fans directly which may mean she could have an advantage when it’s time for the voting to begin. The model has a strong fanbase. Some have already pledged their devotion to Ren on Twitter in the wake of the casting news.

Fans can look forward to seeing Alexis Ren take the stage September 24.