‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Watches Rumored Boyfriend Robby Hayes On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Scheana Marie was seen reacting to Robby Hayes' time on the ABC reality series.

Scheana Marie tuned into a recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise and shared her reaction to seeing her rumored flame, Robby Hayes, on the show.

Months after the Vanderpump Rules cast member faced allegations of a secret romance with Robby, she took to her Instagram page to chronicle her reaction to Robby’s time on the show and was seemingly amused by his behavior.

“There he is!” Scheana declared in an Instagram clip as she panned her camera from her face to her television screen.

Scheana then rolled her eyes and shook her head as Robby told viewers he was best known as a “social media influencer.”

Earlier this year, months after Scheana’s relationship with actor Robert Parks-Valletta came to an end, she and Robby began spending tons of time with one another and fueled rumors of a romance by taking a trip to Hawaii together. As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Scheana and Robby were seen in beach photos together and appeared to be a couple. However, in the weeks that followed, Scheana made it clear that she was not dating Robby — or anyone else.

According to Scheana, she decided to stay single for the summer and made a point to do so, despite enjoying a number of outings with Robby and several other men, including her other rumored flame, Adam Spott.

Following rumors of a romance in March, Scheana and Robby spoke to Us Weekly magazine in hopes of setting the record straight once and for all.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Scheana explained at the time. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

As Scheana denied a romance with Robby, the Bachelor in Paradise star made it clear that he is a fan of his fellow reality star.

“Scheana is amazing. Period,” Robby said. “She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable, as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times. We’ve been taking trips together, working together and spending a lot more time with each other, especially when we find ourselves in the same city between our busy schedules.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.