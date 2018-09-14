Hilaria Baldwin Gushes Over Niece Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber, Says They Are ‘Definitely Meant To Be’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are definitely feeling the love from the model’s side of the family. Since getting engaged over two months ago, the couple has spent plenty of time with the Baldwin clan, and during a recent interview with Us Weekly, Baldwin’s aunt, Hilaria Baldwin, couldn’t help but gush over the couple, saying they are “definitely meant to be.”

They might have only been dating for a month before getting engaged on July 7, but Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, have already warmed the Baldwin family’s hearts by showing them that their love for each other runs deep.

“We’re all so excited for them, and they came over this summer right before the engagement and, really, they’re so sweet. And they’ve known each other forever,” Hailey’s aunt Hilaria told the media outlet.

It’s true, Justin and Hailey have known each other for a long time. The two had been friends before dating from 2015-2016, and managed to maintain somewhat of a friendship following their breakup. After Justin and his on-off girlfriend of eight years, Selena Gomez, ended their relationship for good back in March, the “Sorry” singer wasted no time rekindling his romance with Hailey, which is why Hilaria says the two of them are “definitely meant to be.”

“You see these people in your life, and you say, ‘You are definitely meant to be.'”

Many fans were a little on the fence when the couple confirmed that they were engaged, given that the two are still considerably young. However, in a recent report by Elle, Hailey revealed that not only is the fact that she’s only 21-years-old not an issue for her, but it’s also not a problem to her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, proving even more of how on board her family is with her and her fiance’s engagement.

“I said to them [my parents], ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right?’ And they didn’t. I think they love him more than me!” Hailey said in an interview with The Cut.

It turns out, the Baldwins are no strangers when it comes to getting married in their early 20s, as Hailey’s parents went down the same path, as did her sister, Alaia.

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” Hailey added.

As for what happens after Justin and Hailey become husband and wife?

“Just have fun. You only get to do life once,” Hilaria advised.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, also had some of his own words of wisdom for the couple.

“I want them to just spend time with each other. Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career,” he said. “If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together,” he added.

With the support of Hailey’s entire family, it doesn’t look like staying together will be a problem for the couple, who have been almost inseparable since getting back together.