NBA News: Paul Pierce Says Pelicans Will Trade Anthony Davis If Things Go Bad, Celtics Or Lakers To Make Run

It's hard to think the Pelicans would part ways with Anthony Davis, but anything is possible in the NBA.

The 2018-2019 NBA regular season is set to start next month and the rumors of Anthony Davis being traded away from the New Orleans Pelicans continue. They have existed for years and anything is possible, but as of now, he’s still in the “Big Easy.” NBA legend Paul Pierce believes that a trade of Davis could happen this season, but it would take a certain something for it to happen. At the same time, it is believed that the trade could be to either the Los Angeles Lakers or Pierce’s old team, the Boston Celtics.

All of the rumors of Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans started up again earlier this month when he fired his longtime agent. As reported by the Inquisitr, Davis is likely going to sign with the same agent of LeBron James which started up talk of him wanting to go to Los Angeles.

While that could mean nothing more than a changing of agents, it always gets people talking, and the Lakers aren’t the only team who have been discussed. According to Express, the Boston Celtics are another possible landing spot for Davis if he is traded or becomes a free agent in a couple of years.

For now, the idea of a trade sometime this season means that Davis could be heading to Boston and Kyrie Irving would be going to the Pelicans.

Elsa / Getty Images

Express reported that Celtics insider A. Sherrod Blakely stated that the future of Irving in Boston is relatively uncertain. He’ll be entering free agency next season and likely to head somewhere else, and the Celtics don’t want to let him leave without getting anything in return.

Blakely said on the Bulls Talk Podcast that the Celtics have been targeting one player for years and that’s AD.

“And let’s be real, if you look at the Boston Celtics there’s only one player out there that they could potentially trade for… if he becomes available and that’s Anthony Davis. “If Anthony Davis comes to Boston, Kyrie will once again find himself as the second in command.”

If a trade for Anthony Davis were to happen, there is no guarantee that Kyrie Irving would be a part of it. Still, the Pelicans aren’t going to let one of the greatest players in the history of their franchise go for nothing.

Paul Pierce recently spoke on ESPN’s The Jump, and as transcribed by SLAM Online, the former NBA star said a trade of Davis isn’t out of the question this season.

“If things don’t go well in New Orleans this year and they’re hovering around 500 or not looking like a playoff team, Boston’s going to make a run at him or the Lakers. “I guarantee you that. He will not be in New Orleans by the end of the year. “If they’re not playing well, he will not make it to All-Star weekend.”

Last year, the New Orleans Pelicans were one of the final eight teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs and they have the chance of being that good or better again this year. Should they end up regressing, though, something drastic would need to be done and that could mean trading away Anthony Davis. If that time ever truly comes, you can be sure the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will be ready to pounce on whatever needs to be done to get him.