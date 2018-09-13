Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Gets Flirty, Wearing Bedroom Nightie And White Stiletto Heels

Swimsuit model and long-time girlfriend to New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, has once again taken the time to show off her toned and trim figure on social media, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

Wearing naught but a fitted nightgown and a pair of classy white stiletto heels, Kostek strikes a power pose next to a framed photograph. The subjects in the photograph appear to be supermodel Jerry Hall and musician Mick Jagger — a former couple famous for their engagement with paparazzi in years past. A few Instagram fans comment on the likeness and reinforce the suggestion that the blonde bombshell in the corner of the frame is indeed Jerry Hall, with one user saying, “The dress is killer. You look like Jeri Hall in the photo ur standing next to.”

Kostek’s nightgown is a provocative affair, strappy and showing off a great deal of skin as it hugs her upper torso. Composed of a silky sateen fabric in an ivory hue, the nightie blends in almost perfectly with the rest of the photograph, as Kostek is backgrounded by exquisite white drapery and a stark white wall. Lifting one leg to show a slit running up from the tailored hem of the sleepwear, the former cheerleader shows off a practiced and seductive poise. Rounding out the ensemble is a pair of pointed toe pumps.

Kostek captioned the Instagram snapshot with an explanatory note, nearly begging forgiveness for not having been prepared for a solo shot.

“I never know what to do when I stand alone for a pic. This one felt the most natural, so I’ll go with this.”

With one well-manicured hand placed firmly on her hip and the other reaching up — fingers splayed apart — to almost touch the framed vintage picture, Kostek makes a serious impression.

Her Instagram fans and followers tend to agree, with the share having attracted over 10,000 likes and numerous comments since having been posted just an hour or so ago as of the writing of this article.

A devoted girlfriend in addition to her other positive attributes, Camille Kostek has made headlines most recently for her clap back against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. According to TMZ, Ramsey made the mistake of publicly insulting her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, claiming that Gronk was “not that good” and insinuating that he could contain him if given the opportunity.

For her part, Kostek — when prompted by the folks at TMZ — offered up a fierce comeback to Ramsay’s trash talk.

“Rob’s sexier than you, and he’s a better football player,” she said, targeting the Jaguars player in an impromptu street interview with the media outlet.