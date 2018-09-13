Kate Middleton’s Past Dredged Up In PR Battle Between Her And Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cambridge founded a women's only drinking club while at college at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Now, the past is being brought back up in a PR battle against fellow duchess, Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton is known for her grace, her poise, and her ability to hold her liquor? Though she has been known as the Duchess of Cambridge for a number of years, she was once simply Kate Middleton, a young woman attending college in Scotland. And while there, she just happened to have founded an all-girls drinking club.

Meant to be a social drinking club, it was actually the first established all-girls drinking club that St. Andrews University had hosted. Some might think that it was created in order for Middleton to simply have more opportunities to drink it up, but she actually founded the organization as a feminist response. Angered that the university’s older and established drinking clubs excluded women, she decided to found her own, exclusively for women. However, it is reported that Middleton never got very drunk at any of the events held by the society.

Amid other university shenanigans, it also came to light that Middleton modeled lingerie in a student fashion show during her time in St. Andrews.

Much about her time before attending St. Andrews University is shrouded in privacy; only her escapades at university and after are better known because it was at school that she first met Prince William, who also attended the school. After that, it’s history.

Middleton’s creation of the club was first reported by The Guardian in 2007, though the news of it has stirred up the news again. People are fascinated by these kinds of stories story because of Middleton’s reserved nature since assuming a public role. Thus far, she has acted as the perfect princess. As a result, many feel that they do not truly know her as a human, but only as a princess. These stories from her past help to humanize her and give followers of the royal family a taste of her personality. People can see beyond the mask and see that behind it is a real human being who stands for something.

Many believe the story is being stirred up again so many years later as a response to Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry and, even more recently, Middleton’s return to public life and attending royal engagements as her maternity leave ends.

“Why are we being fed all these stories about [Kate’s] ‘achievements’ pre-William? Is it, perchance, because she has competition now, in the form of hardworking HRH Meghan?” one commenter wrote on a recent article about Middleton’s drinking club, published by The Sun. Debate between fans who favor one duchess over the other has been raging widely on the internet since the story broke all over again.