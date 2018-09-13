Britney Spears Posts Instagram Throwback With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been going through a complicated child support legal battle with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. However, this has not stopped her from enjoying the little things in life, such as watching one of her son’s football games with 24-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears posted a cute black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram to show her 21.1 million followers Thursday afternoon. Even though it is unclear when the photo was taken, it had to have been sometime in the last two years, as Spears revealed to Us Weekly that she met Sam back on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

Britney Spears has two children, both sons, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The boys (Jayden and Sean) were born in 2005 and 2006. Jayden just turned 12 yesterday, according to the Instagram of the singer.

Britney Spears snuggled up with her boyfriend on a metal bleacher. Her arm is wrapped around him and she rests her head on his shoulder. The pop star took a break from her usual glam to throw her hair up in a messy ponytail (or bun). She sports a pair of flip-flops and some white shades to complete the look. Asghari lovingly drapes his arm over her legs and grins at the camera.

Britney Spears just finished up the European leg of her Piece of Me Tour. While her tour doesn’t officially end until late October, the singer is probably thankful to be back near her family. Spears is a big fan of posting throwbacks, having shared a precious picture of her with her sons in London before she embarked on the European leg of her tour. The photo, which is already a throwback, shows just how much the boys have grown. Both boys easily reach past Spears’s shoulder in terms of height.

Sam Asghari is a fitness model and dancer. His Instagram features shots of him lifting weights and taking breaks at the gym. According to Men’s Health Magazine, Aghari lost over 100-pounds after struggling with food and depression after being cut from college football his freshman year. Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran in 1994 and has even starred in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” music video. Before the end of the shoot for “Slumber Party” (where he and Spears met), they exchanged numbers and later went out on a sushi date. On the sudden romance, the fitness enthusiast said the following.