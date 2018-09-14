‘General Hospital’ Star Roger Howarth Celebrates 50th Birthday, Gets Plenty Of Twitter Love From Fans

It's Roger Howarth's birthday!

Popular General Hospital actor Roger Howarth is celebrating a milestone birthday today, September 13. He just turned 50 and his fans have taken to social media to help him celebrate his special day. His role as Franco Baldwin has captivated his audience since he came onto the GH scene.

Thursday kind of became Roger Howarth day in the world of soaps. Executive producer Frank Valentini took to Twitter to wish the birthday boy a special day on Thursday morning. The former One Life to Live star has yet to join the social media craze, but he somehow catches wind when his fans gain attention by tweeting out their messages to him. He could be considered a soap legend with his memorable role as Todd Manning on the now-canceled ABC daytime drama. He joined the General Hospital cast in 2012 as the same OLTL character, but then slid into the role as bad boy Franco.

The soap actor has received plenty of birthday wishes streaming in on Twitter from not only a few of his co-stars, but also devoted Friz fans. His former TV wife and beloved OLTL co-star, Kassie DePaiva, sent out a sweet note saying, “Cheers to #RogerHowarth Happy 50th young man. My partner in crime for many years! #oltl #gh.” It came with an old snapshot of them together.

His General Hospital character is currently engaged to Elizabeth Webber, longtime Port Charles resident and mother to three boys. Their pairing may have come as a shock in the beginning, but they have since been considered a fan-favorite couple.

And these little Franco & Elizabeth gopher critters are pretty cute too…Thanks for making us laugh ???? #Friz pic.twitter.com/6I4zoTRTTj — RebeccaHerbst (@RebeccaLHerbst) May 19, 2018

Friz fans took Roger’s 50th birthday as an opportunity to show just how much they appreciate him. They took up a donation in honor of his special day to give to the New York Center for Children. The donation-centered facility is designed to help give young victims of child abuse and their families a chance to heal through therapy and other services free of charge.

According to a post on Twitter, GH fans were able to help four children by raising a whopping $12,000. This very generous gift in honor of Roger Howarth is sure to thrill him to pieces.

What’s in store in the upcoming weeks for Franco and Elizabeth on General Hospital? A Friz wedding is expected, but according to GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps, something will come up that will interfere with wedding planning. There is much more to come for these two lovebirds. Fans are certainly hoping that they do make it down the aisle soon.

Happy birthday, Roger Howarth!